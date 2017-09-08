Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Beverly Hills with a preview of this weekend's "Homes for Dogs" National Adoption Weekend.

September 9th and 10th, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Beverly Hills North and Amanda Foundation are joining hundreds of Coldwell Banker offices and animal shelters around the country for the Coldwell Banker “Homes for Dogs” National Adoption Weekend.

“Homes for Dogs Project,” is a campaign that has been in existence for three-years. It was launched by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC and Adopt-a-Pet.com, North America's largest non-profit pet adoption website.

In just the first year alone, the organizations helped to facilitate more than 20,000 adoptions. Coldwell Banker® launched “Somebody to Love,” in April 2017, a national advertising campaign which told the stories of a man and a homeless dog who find each other. It was lauded one of the highest ranking ads of all time by Ace Metrix, and was praised by the New York Times as being a “commercial to love.”

This Weekend!

Coldwell Banker “Homes for Dogs” National Adoption Weekend

Pet Food Express

11am to 2pm

9153 West Olympic Boulevard

Beverly Hills

(310) 271-2222

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.

