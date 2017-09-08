Insomia 101 With the Sleep Doctor Dr. Breus

The Sleep Doctor Dr. Michael Breus joined us live with everything you need to know about insomnia including solutions. For more information on Dr. Breus, you can go to his website or follow him on social media. For more information on his book “The Power of When – Discover Your Chronotype – And the Best Time to Eat Lunch, Ask for a Raise, Have Sex, Write a Novel, Take Your Meds and More” click HERE.
