Man in Custody After Allegedly Firing at Deputies in East Valinda Area

A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at deputies who were responding to a disturbance call in the East Valinda area Friday morning.

The call came in about 2:30 a.m. to report a man pointing a laser at other homes in the 17000 block of Temple Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Timothy Murakami said.

When deputies knocked to contact the possible disturbing party, someone from inside fired five or six rounds at the doorway, Murakami said.

The deputies, none of which were hit, retreated to a safe area and returned fire, Murakami said.

The person inside, described as a man in his 60s, was not struck by the gunfire.

The man eventually surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody without further incident. “He was cooperative, other than the shooting at us,” Murakami said.

Inside the home, investigators found several other weapons, including shot guns and assault rifles, but the man had only fired a handgun, Murakami said.

At one point during the incident there was a report of two people down, however investigators have not found any victims.

Deputies planned to search the entire trailer park to make sure no one was injured, Murakami said.

The man is expected to be charged with attempted murder on a peace officer.