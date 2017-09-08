Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Private Club in Palm Beach, Ordered to Evacuate as Irma Threatens

Even President Trump’s cherished Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach may not be immune to Hurricane Irma’s 150-mph winds and life-threatening storm surge.

The members-only club, which Trump has used as a winter White House, was ordered to evacuate Friday morning along with the entire town of Palm Beach as Irma approaches.

Some of Trump’s other properties, including Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, also closed as Irma nears land.

“Our teams at our four properties in Florida are taking all of the proper precautions and are following local and Florida State Advisories very closely to help ensure that everyone is kept safe and secure. Our three private properties in Florida – The Mar-a-Lago Club, Trump International Golf Club, Palm Beach and Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter have all been closed,” Trump Organization spokeswoman Amanda Miller said in a statement on Friday.

