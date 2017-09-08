Mexicans Got an Early Warning Before Massive Earthquake; Will California Ever Get a Warning System?

Mexico’s massive earthquake Thursday night offered another example of how an earthquake early warning system can provide crucial warnings for preparation.

Mexico, Japan and other countries have early warning systems. California is developing one, but the effort has been threatened by budget cuts proposed by the Trump administration.

The death toll was climbing Friday after the magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck in the middle of the night off the country’s southern coast, toppling buildings, damaging hospitals and sending skyscrapers swaying hundreds of miles away.

Mexico’s early warning system has given residents seconds of warning before several large earthquakes.

