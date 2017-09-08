NorCal Man Returned Home to Find Naked Woman Sleeping in His Bed: Police

A Northern California man came home early this week to find a woman sleeping naked in his bed after she had broken into his house, the Anderson Police Department said.

Michelle Watkins, 33, of Junction City was arrested and booked Tuesday on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property and petty theft.

According to Anderson police, the homeowner returned home from work and found a package on his porch had been opened. After walking in, the man saw a sandwich with a bite taken out of it on the kitchen counter. He later noticed women’s clothing scattered on the floor of the bathroom and signs that someone had taken a shower.

The man then made his way to his bedroom and found Watkins in his bed, police said. He woke her up and called the police.

