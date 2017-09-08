KTLA 5 is proud to be the Presenting Media Partner of On Location: The Los Angeles Video Project.

Saturday, October 7th, 2017 | 7PM

Hollywood Center Studios | 1040 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Join us for the premiere event of 26 short films that highlight the very best of Los Angeles on Saturday, October 7th, 2017 at the historic Sunset Las Palmas Studios movie studio lot! The evening features screenings of all 26 short films, food by LA’s legendary Pink’s Hot Dogs, drinks by Tito’s and Karl Strauss, live performances, an awards ceremony and more.

Admission: $30 (includes admission, food, drinks and parking)

The Los Angeles Video Project is a community outreach multimedia program that celebrates and enlists LA’s remarkable pool of filmmakers. By engaging these creative members of the Los Angeles community to act and serve as Ambassadors of LA, NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA), along with the support of the City of Los Angeles, LA City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, 21st Century Fox, KTLA, SAG-AFTRA, FilmLA, Sony Pictures Entertainment, HFPA, Alternative Camera Rentals, LA City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, Cinelease and DreamWorks are able to share what these artists call their LA; an insider perspective into this diverse, cosmopolitan city and its neighborhoods.

Additional details and tickets available at www.nfmla.org/onlocation