Police Pursuing Vehicle in San Fernando Valley

San Fernando police pursued a white pickup truck in San Fernando Valley Friday night.

The pursuit began around 10:15 p.m. in Sylmar after officers attempted to pull over the driver on suspicion of reckless driving.

Los Angeles police helicopters assisted in the pursuit and five San Fernando cruisers followed on the ground.

Video from Sky5 showed the driver weaving through traffic and ignoring red lights and stop signs. The pursuit continued into Mission Hills, Sherman Oaks, and North Hills before the driver merged onto the northbound 405 Freeway in Van Nuys.

Officers the followed the driver onto the southbound 5 Freeway in Arleta before he exited the freeway and continued into Pacoima.