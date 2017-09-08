Santa Ana Police Look for Man Who Hit Woman With Gun During Robbery

Santa Ana police are looking for a man who hit a woman in the head with a gun during a robbery at a tax store late last month, officials said Friday.

The incident was reported about 11:05 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 200 block of South Main Street.

The man was armed with a gun and wearing a black bandana over his mouth when he demanded money from an employee.

After getting money from a box, he also told the woman to give him her wallet, police said in a news release.

The woman refused and the two struggled for the wallet. The man then hit the victim over the head with his gun. Surveillance video released by police

Friday shows that the woman eventually gave the man money and ran from the business.

The woman was taken to the hospital with a laceration on her head.

The man was described as being about 5 feet 8 inches tall, of medium build, with short hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt, black denim jeans and white sneakers.

Police believe the man may have been involved in as many as four robberies in the city.

Anyone with information about the man or incident can contact Robbery Detective Corporal Jose Mendoza at 714-245-8545, jmendoza2@santa-ana.org or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.