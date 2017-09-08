Shake Shack Secrets Revealed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Culinary Director of Shake Shack Mark Rosati joined us live to reveal the secret to making their new Hot Chick’n sandwich. The Shake Shack has 5 locations in the LA area including their newest one in Terminal 3 at LAX. Shake Shack’s very first book, SHAKE SHACK: RECIPES & STORIES is available everywhere books are sold. For more information, visit their website or follow them on social media. Finally, you can catch Mark and Shake Shack LA this weekend cooking at the after-party for L.A. Loves Alex's Lemonade at the UCLA Campus.