Victorville Dog Owner Who Used Rubber Bands to ‘Treat’ Her Terrier’s Tumor Pleads Guilty to Animal Cruelty, Is Released

A woman who used a rubber band to treat a large tumor on her Boston terrier’s jaw, leading to the dog having to be euthanized after it was found at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, pleaded guilty Wednesday to three misdemeanor charges but won’t serve additional time in jail.

Mary Kay Sodaro, 52, of Victorville pleaded guilty to a count of animal cruelty, a count of failure to care for an animal and a Newport Beach municipal code violation for allowing a pet to stray, all misdemeanors.

Sodaro was immediately sentenced to 26 days in jail but received credit for time already served. She was released from Orange County Jail on Wednesday, according to jail records.

She also was placed on three years of informal probation and ordered to undergo mental health counseling, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

