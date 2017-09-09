27-Year-Old Fullerton Man Arrested on Suspicion of Human Trafficking After Woman Held Against Her Will

Zhentao Shen was arrested on Friday inside the parking garage of an apartment complex in the area of Malden Avenue and Santa Fe Avenue, police said.

Officers were called to scene after an anonymous tipster told authorities a woman, who they believed was a victim of human trafficking, was being held against her will by a man armed with a handgun.

Detectives conducted surveillance at the apartment and determined that Shen was allegedly part of a possible human trafficking organization, police said in a press release.

Following Shen’s arrest, officers went inside the apartment he exited and rescued two woman who were victims of prostitution.