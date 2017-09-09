3 Dead, 1 Injured After Crash on 60 Freeway Near Riverside

Three people died and one person suffered minor injuries in a crash along the 60 Freeway near the Jurupa Valley community of Riverside, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

An alert from the agency said the crash was reported at about 3:34 a.m. during the early morning hours of Saturday. It also said first responders reported that the collision involved four vehicles and one semi-truck.

The person who suffered minor injuries was transported to a local hospital, officials said.

After the crash, all eastbound and westbound lanes along the 60 Freeway were closed, according to the Riverside Fire alert.

No further information has been released by authorities.