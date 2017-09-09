80 Los Angeles Firefighters Headed to Florida to Help Residents During Hurricane Irma

Approximately 80 Los Angeles Fire Department authorities are traveling to Florida to help Floridians battle Hurricane Irma, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The firefighters who are traveling are all members of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Department said.

A local Florida law enforcement official said he was overcome with emotion on Twitter after spotting a LAFD truck traveling southbound on the Florida turnpike.

Hurricane Irma’s strong winds and outer rain bands hit the Florida Keys on Saturday as a Category 3 storm and an estimated 6.3 million residents have been ordered to evacuate, according to CNN.

As much as 20 inches of rain is expected through Wednesday across the state of Florida and southeast Georgia, and maximum wind gusts will be above 120 mph for much of southwest and central Florida, experts told CNN.