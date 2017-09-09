Rent Prices Soar in Boyle Heights as a Neighborhood of Musicians Grapple With The Costs

No week is the same for Moises Hernandez, a full-time mariachi guitarist and part-time college student. At the end of a good one, he will have earned about $600. After a bad one, maybe $400.

Mariachi Moises Hernandez, 30, walks to his apartment in Boyle Heights that has a protest sign in the window. (Credit: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Then there’s the $370 he and his wife spend on monthly bills.

In January, Hernandez received a letter informing them that their rent in Boyle Heights would increase in April from $945 to $1,500.

“It’s going to be even harder because we know we have to make more money,” the 30-year-old musician said. “We have to hope for the best.”

