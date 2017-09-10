Activists Gather for March Throughout Los Angeles to Protect DACA, Defend ‘Dreamers’

Hundreds of activists plan to march through the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday to protest efforts by the Trump administration to phase out protections from deportation for roughly 800,000 young immigrants brought into the country illegally by their parents.

The march is scheduled to begin with a rally at 3 p.m. at MacArthur Park before continuing on at 5 p.m. to Echo Park, according to organizers. After a short break, participants will then march to Placita Olvera in downtown Los Angeles, across from Union Station, where the demonstration is expected to end about 7 p.m.

The primary focus of the march is to defend participants in former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. Known as “Dreamers,” the young people were given a reprieve from deportation and access to work permits if they arrived in the U.S. before age 16 and stayed in school and out of trouble.

But organizers of Sunday’s march said the demonstration is also intended to protest Trump’s plans to build a wall along the U.S./Mexico border.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.