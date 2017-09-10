Amber Alert Issued for 3 Missing Children Last Seen in New Mexico, Believed to Be in California

An Amber Alert has been issued by the California Highway Patrol for three children last seen in Albuerque, New Mexico and believed to be in California.

The alert is in effect for San Bernardino County, San Diego County, Riverside County, Orange County and Los Angeles County.

Lloyd Wyatt, 10, Lakai Wyatt, 8, and Lexington Wyatt, 6, were abducted at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday in a silver 2009 Kia Spectra with a New Mexico license plate number AAYR80, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s office.

The suspect in the abduction is 28-year-old Laria R. Walker-Anderson. She is described as a 5-foot, 4-inch black woman who weighs around 132 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lloyd Wyatt is a 3-foot, 5-inch black boy with brown hair and eyes who was last seen wearing Despicable Me pajama pants.

Lakai Wyatt is a 3-foot, 5-inch black boy with brown hair and eyes who was last seen wearing gray pajama pants.

Lexington Wyatt 3-foot black boy with brown hair and eyes who was last seen wearing yellow and white shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s office or 911.