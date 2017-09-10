Amber Alert Issued for 3 Missing Children Last Seen in New Mexico, Believed to Be in California

Anaheim May Declare Local Emergency Due to Growing Homeless Population Along Santa Ana River Trail

Posted 4:14 PM, September 10, 2017

Breana Rynn, 23, at a homeless encampment near Angel Stadium in Anaheim. (Credit: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

She is only 23, but Breana Rynn’s teary eyes speak of defeat.

Recently, someone stole nearly all of Rynn’s belongings, crammed into a makeshift space along the dusty, needle-littered Santa Ana River trail where she lives along with hundreds of others of Orange County’s homeless.

Rynn’s bedding, her dishes, her cold-weather gear, a few items of personal hygiene — are all gone.

The Connecticut high school graduate who once dreamed of joining the Marines — but now lives outdoors in the shadows of Angel Stadium in Anaheim — couldn’t stop crying.

