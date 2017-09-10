× Anaheim May Declare Local Emergency Due to Growing Homeless Population Along Santa Ana River Trail

She is only 23, but Breana Rynn’s teary eyes speak of defeat.

Recently, someone stole nearly all of Rynn’s belongings, crammed into a makeshift space along the dusty, needle-littered Santa Ana River trail where she lives along with hundreds of others of Orange County’s homeless.

Rynn’s bedding, her dishes, her cold-weather gear, a few items of personal hygiene — are all gone.

The Connecticut high school graduate who once dreamed of joining the Marines — but now lives outdoors in the shadows of Angel Stadium in Anaheim — couldn’t stop crying.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.