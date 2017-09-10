Amber Alert Issued for 3 Missing Children Last Seen in New Mexico, Believed to Be in California

Forecasters Say Chance of Thundershowers, Hail and Flash Flooding in Some Burn Areas, Including La Tuna Canyon

Posted 2:20 PM, September 10, 2017, by , Updated at 02:22PM, September 10, 2017

Forecasters are warning of a chance of thunderstorms, hail and flash flooding across southwest California on Sunday and Monday, including in recent burn areas in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

A firefighter is seen blowing water in a burned area. (Allen J. Schabern / Los Angeles Times)

A firefighter is seen blowing water in a burned area. (Allen J. Schabern / Los Angeles Times)

A low pressure system near the Bay Area is expected to shift southward Sunday evening, according to National Weather Service. As it moves farther south, it will draw monsoonal moisture from Mexico and Arizona, increasing the chance for thunderstorms across the region.

The potential for flash flooding is greatest in the foothills and mountains, including the Antelope, San Gabriel, San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys. Heavy rainfall could cause debris flows in areas blackened by recent wildfires, including the Alamo, Whittier, La Tuna, Sand and Fish burn areas.

Weather service meteorologist Curt Kaplan said showers are expected to taper off Monday as the system moves out of the area.

Related stories