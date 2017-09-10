Man, Woman Fatally Shot in Lakewood Home; LASD Investigating

A man and woman in their mid-to-late 20s were found fatally shot at a home in Lakewood on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to a home in the 5900 block of Pepperwood Avenue around 3:30 p.m. after receiving calls of someone screaming for police. There, they found a woman and man suffering from gunshot wounds, the Department said.

The pair were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives recovered a weapon at the home and there were no signs of force entry, according to the Department. There appears to be no outstanding suspects, authorities added.

The man and woman have been identified but the Department has not released their names pending notification of family by the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.