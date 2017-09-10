Videos Capture Lightning Storm in Los Angeles Amid Weather Warnings for Hail, Localized Flooding

Parts of Southern California experienced a lightning show Saturday night as thunderstorms moved through.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of northern Los Angeles County, saying hail and damaging 60 mph wind gusts were possible.

Officials also said localized flooding was possible in northern areas including Palmdale and Lancaster.

Thunderstorms were also possible Sunday and Monday, the NWS said, due to a low-pressure system.

lightning or aliens pic.twitter.com/OKVz6pws2l — Ryan Beatty (@TheRyanBeatty) September 10, 2017

Weird. One cloud here in LA having its own little lightning storm inside pic.twitter.com/XB3hkUwmQg — Jeffrey Kafer 🎙📗 (@JeffreyKafer) September 10, 2017

