Aliso Canyon Gas Wells Taken Out of Service Weeks After SoCal Gas Co. Facility Reopened Amid Community Backlash

Just weeks after Southern California Gas Co. resumed injecting natural gas into the storage wells at Aliso Canyon, one-third of those wells were taken out of service.

In an Aug. 28 letter to state regulators, SoCalGas wrote that workers had observed a gradual buildup of pressure within the casing of 13 of 39 wells that were being returned to service and took them out of operation. SoCalGas fixed two of the wells and returned them to operation. Eleven remain offline while the company investigates and corrects the cause of the pressure buildup.

No gas was released into the atmosphere, according to the SoCalGas letter and state regulators.

“I want to stress, Aliso Canyon is safe,” Lisa Alexander, SoCalGas vice president for customer solutions and communications, wrote in a note to the Aliso Canyon Community Advisory Council.

