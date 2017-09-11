American Airlines Plane to Be Fumigated After Scorpion Is Found on Flight

When you’re a scorpion on an airplane, nobody ever wants to sit next to you.

That’s what one lowly arachnid learned on Sunday when it somehow boarded American Airlines Flight 2672 in Sacramento. Luckily for the flight’s 125 Chicago-bound passengers, somebody spotted the venomous creature before they boarded the aircraft.

“Our first priority is always the safety or our customers and crew,” said Leslie Scott, the airline’s spokeswoman.

Instead of heading to the Windy City, the plane will now be flown without passengers to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, where it will be fumigated.

