Los Angeles firefighters, law enforcement officers, city leaders and others joined together to remember the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the 9/11 terror attacks 16 years ago during an annual remembrance ceremony Monday. Courtney Friel reports from downtown Los Angeles for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Sept. 11, 2017.
Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Hold in Los Angeles
-
Vigil Held in Century City for L.A. Firefighter Killed in Training Accident
-
2017 Salsa Festival
-
Prominent Anchor Maria Salinas Steps Down From Univision
-
How to Score ‘Hamilton’ Tickets at the Pantages for $10
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, July 22nd, 2017
-
-
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Preparing for Annual Nautica Malibu Triathlon to Raise Funds for Childhood Cancer
-
L.A. Firefighter Killed in Training Accident Remembered During Funeral Service
-
Labor Day Grilling Recipes and Tips With Charcoal Venice Chef Joe Johnson
-
New Dessert Goals Festival
-
Behind the Scenes With Los Angeles Fire Department Air Operations Unit
-
-
‘Sexual Predator’ Sought After Committing Lewd Acts on 2 Girls at DTLA Clothing Store, Library: Police
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, August 27th, 2017
-
Adam West Will Be Honored With Lighting of Bat-Signal From L.A. City Hall