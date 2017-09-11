Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Hold in Los Angeles

Posted 1:43 PM, September 11, 2017

Los Angeles firefighters, law enforcement officers, city leaders and others joined together to remember the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the 9/11 terror attacks 16 years ago during an annual remembrance ceremony Monday. Courtney Friel reports from downtown Los Angeles for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Sept. 11, 2017.

