California Sues Trump Administration Over Plan to Repeal DACA Program

California sued the Trump administration on Monday, challenging as unconstitutional the president’s plan to repeal a program to protect young immigrants brought to the country illegally from deportation.

The lawsuit comes a week after 15 other states, led by New York and Washington, filed a similar legal challenge. Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said he decided to file a separate suit in California because the state and its economy will be especially harmed because it is home to one quarter of the 800,000 people in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.

“I think everyone recognizes the scope and breadth of the Trump decision to terminate DACA hits hardest here,” Becerra said after the other states sued.

Becerra’s lawsuit says the DACA program approved by former President Obama is legal and its repeal violates due process rights and will hurt the state’s economy.

