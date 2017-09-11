Deputy Crashes Into Other Vehicle Amid Police Pursuit in Lynwood

While police were in pursuit of a vehicle Monday night, a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy crashed into another vehicle and was transported for medical care, authorities said.

The pursuit has since ended, Deputy Kelvin Moody of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said.

Sky5 footage of the scene showed the sheriff’s deputy involved in the traffic collision being taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The collision happened near Bullis Road and Palm Avenue, officials said.

No further information has been released at this time.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this article.