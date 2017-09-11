Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Wounded Outside Van Nuys Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting outside a bar in Van Nuys late Sunday night.

Officers who were in the area of Sepulveda and Victory boulevards heard as many as 15 gunshots ring out about 11:45 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Capt. James Setzer said.

The officers responded along with additional units to the Carlitos Way cocktail lounge in the 15200 block of Victory Boulevard and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told authorities the shooting followed some type of argument.

One of the victims, an unidentified man in his 30s, was pronounced dead in front of the nearby Chase Bank building, Setzer said.

The second man, also in his 30s, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Sgt. Gottschalk said.

One possible suspect was detained, but a second person was still outstanding, Gottschalk said

Police had no description of the outstanding suspect, but said they were talking to witnesses and searching for surveillance video.