× Baby Is Safe After Stolen Car Is Found, Suspect in Custody: Fontana Police

A baby was discovered safe after briefly being missing when the car the infant was in was stolen near a Chipotle restaurant in Fontana Monday afternoon.

Fontana Police Department officers were dispatched shortly before 2 p.m. to the Chipotle at 10515 Sierra Ave. after the vehicle’s owner reported a black man had jumped into her car with child inside the vehicle, according to a police news release.

The car had been left unattended “for a short time” and the keys had been left in the ignition, the release stated.

The vehicle was described as a silver or gray 2013 Kia Optima. It had tinted windows all around and stock wheels and rims, police said.

Police spokesman Jay Sayegh said the car was found and a suspect was taken into custody. The child is OK, Sayegh said.

Police issued the news release about the missing child just before 3 p.m.; Sayegh told KTLA about 3:15 p.m. the car and child had been found.

A Police Department Facebook post initially described the car thief as a black man between 35 and 40 years old, possibly a transient. The baby was described as 7 weeks old.