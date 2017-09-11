The founder and CEO of LA Kitchen Robert Egger joined us live to tell us about Shared Plates. Shared Plates is a city-wide weekend of dinner parties October 6-8, 2017 to celebrate the power of food in Los Angeles. Everyone can host a dinner, and every dollar raised supports L.A. Kitchen in the fight against hunger, food waste, and unemployment. L.A. Kitchen believes that neither food nor people should ever go to waste. By reclaiming healthy, local food that would otherwise be discarded, training men and women who are unemployed for jobs, and providing healthy meals to fellow citizens, L.A. Kitchen empowers, nourishes, and engages the community. For more information on Shared Plates and how you can sign up to host a dinner party of your own, click HERE. And for more info on L.A. Kitchen, visit their website or follow them on social media.
Host a Dinner Party That Gives Back With Shared Plates
