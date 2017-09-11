BREAKING: California Sues Trump Administration Over Plan to Repeal DACA Program

Kicking Off Emmys Week With Red Carpet Secrets

Posted 12:04 PM, September 11, 2017, by

Celebrity Stylist Anya Sarre joined us live to to kick off Emmy week with red carpet secrets. For more information on Anya Sarre, visit her website or follow her on instagram. And for even more red carpet secrets, be sure to tune in this Sunday at 11a to “Getting Red Carpet Ready” where Anya will reveal more insider secrets on how to get Emmy ready. KTLA’s Emmy coverage starts at 11a.