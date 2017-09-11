Long Beach Man Sentenced 41 Years to Life in Killing of 9-Year-Old Stepdaughter He Sexually Abused

A Long Beach man was sentenced to 41 years to life in state prison for fatally slashing his 9-year-old stepdaughter’s neck after sexually abusing her on multiple occasions, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Jacinto Trujillo, 36, killed the young girl he had raised since she was an infant with a razor blade that he used to cut across her neck, the DA’s office said. He was sentenced on Monday after pleading no contest to first-degree murder and oral copulation with a child 10 years or younger.

Trujillo will also have to register as a lifetime sex offender.

Late one evening in Long Beach, in April 2012, Trujillo was walking hand-in-hand in with his stepdaughter when he pulled out a razor blade and slashed her neck, killing her, prosecutors said.

He placed the young girl’s bleeding body in a nearby church parking lot, prosecutors said.

Trujillo has admitted to “orally copulating” the girl several times before he killed her, according to a news release from the DA’s office. Prosecutors have said Trujillo killed his stepdaughter out of fear she would reveal he was sexually abusing her, the Los Angeles Times reports.

A woman named Nancy Eomurian told the Times that she was driving through the parking lot of Los Altos United Methodist Church in Long Beach when she saw a man, covered in blood and lying on the ground near a young girl’s body. Next to the girl was a container with what appeared to be graffiti, until Eomurian realized it was a pool of blood.

“It was like time stopped,” she told the Times.