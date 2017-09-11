Man Charged in Connection With DUI Crash That Killed Disney Employee in Burbank

A 37-year-old man was charged in connection with a DUI crash that killed a Walt Disney Studios employee as she was walking to work in Burbank, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Stergios Economos, of Burbank, was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of a drug causing injury to two victims, officials said in a news release.

The incident occurred Sept. 7 when Economos allegedly ran a red light at a crosswalk near Alameda Avenue and Lincoln Street.

He allegedly ran over Michelle Ann Landes, 64, then crashed into a car, according to the DA’s office.

Landes died from her injuries, and the driver of the car Economos crashed into was “greatly injured,” officials said in the news release.

Economos’ bail was recommended at $1 million and he faces a possible maximum sentence of 11 years in prison.

The Burbank Police Department is investigating the incident.