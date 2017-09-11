Man Found Passed Out Behind Wheel in Louisiana Drive-Thru Admitted to Being ‘Tired and High’: Police

A man who allegedly admitted to being “tired and high,” was arrested after he passed out behind the wheel in the drive-through line of a fast-food restaurant in Thibodaux, Louisiana, police said.

Officers found 37-year-old John Sewell Jr. asleep behind the wheel of his 2008 GMC Canyon shortly after 1 a.m. on Sept. 11, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

Afraid that Sewell would wake up and attempt to drive off, responding officers turned off the idling truck and removed the keys from the ignition, KTLA sister station WGNO in New Orleans reported.

After repeated efforts, Sewell eventually did wake up, at which point he immediately began trying to put the truck in gear, according to police.

Sewell, who appeared disoriented, eventually figured out what was going on and exited the vehicle.

Officers found a glass pipe with a substance suspected to be marijuana residue in Sewell’s pocket, and Sewell admitted to having smoked pot earlier in the night.

When asked why he was asleep at the wheel, Sewell said he was “tired and high,” according to the police.

After failing a field sobriety test, Sewell refused to give a breath sample, so a warrant was obtained for a sample if his blood for analysis.

Sewell is being held at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

His bond has not yet been set.