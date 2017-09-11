Officials Investigate Suspicious Vehicle at Santa Monica Pier After Bomb Threat; Area Evacuated

Officials were investigating a suspicious vehicle at the Santa Monica Pier Monday afternoon after a bomb threat was made, promoting an evacuation of the popular tourist destination.

The incident was reported about 12:30 p.m., when a bomb threat was received, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Officials received another call about a bomb threat to the Culver City Police Department, but neither calls were linked to a particular caller.

Police surrounded the area and found a “suspicious” vehicle in the southeast portion of the parking lot and the pier was evacuated.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials, along with the Santa Monica Fire Departments also responded to the incident. A local FBI agent is also assisting in search.

Video from the scene showed helicopters hovering over the pier and police vehicles driving on the sand.

Aerial video from the scene showed that the pier was clear of pedestrian traffic and it is cordoned off with yellow tape.

A robot was sent in to investigate a burgundy van parked in the pier parking lot and officials were inspecting it, aerial video showed.

Visitors are asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

Police also asked people who have parked their cars on the pier to be patient during the investigation.

PHOTOS: #LASD SEB Tactical Bomb Techs assisting @SantaMonicaPD w/suspicious vehicle at SM Pier don protective equipment to approach vehicle. pic.twitter.com/qoTs5aglNc — SEB (@SEBLASD) September 12, 2017

SMPD can confirm a bomb threat was received regarding the Santa Monica Pier. Please continue to stay away. More info to follow. — Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) September 12, 2017

Bomb scare at Santa Monica Pier pic.twitter.com/GtzF3X6lOF — Josh Berryman (@dinkelhaha) September 11, 2017

#LASD SEB Tactical Bomb Techs & Air Rescue 5 Tac Medics on scene Santa Monica Pier assisting @SantaMonicaPD with suspicious vehicle. pic.twitter.com/5KhUtgefVa — SEB (@SEBLASD) September 12, 2017