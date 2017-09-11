SoCal Company Recalls Papaya Imported From Mexico Due to Deadly Salmonella Infection

Southern California company has recalled papaya imported from Mexico after health authorities linked its fruit shipments to a salmonella infection that has killed one person and sickened 13 others in three states.

Bravo Produce Inc. of San Ysidro, issued a recall notice Sunday, after federal investigators last week traced an infected sample of Maradol papayas to shipments the company imported from a Tijuana packer.

The fruit, grown in the western Mexican state of Colima, was shipped to California wholesale and retail markets from Aug. 10 to Aug. 29, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The latest outbreak is one of four that have sickened more than 200 people in 23 states since late last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Earlier outbreaks killed one person in New York City and left 65 others hospitalized, according to the CDC.

