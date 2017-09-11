Suspect Dies During Sheriff’s Deputy-Involved Shooting in West Valinda

A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting on Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting happened at about 5:43 p.m. in the 1200 block of Stichman Avenue in the unincorporated area of West Valinda in the San Gabriel Valley, the department said.

The suspect was fatally struck by gunfire but no deputies were injured, the department said.

Captain Tim Murakami of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department tweeted a photo at the scene, confirming all deputies at the scene were OK and the suspect was down.

Officer involved shooting Stichman/Rath W Valinda. Susp down Deps ok On going Investigation pic.twitter.com/LL6CZGUNfx — Captain Tim Murakami (@IndustryCaptain) September 12, 2017

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no further information has been released by authorities yet.