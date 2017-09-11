U.S. Marine Surprises His Mother at Her Birthday Party in Buena Park Pirate-Themed Restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A lance corporal in the United States Marine Corps who has been away for months gave his mother a special birthday surprise in Buena Park on Monday night.

Lance Corporal James Williams showed up at Pirate's Dinner Adventure, a pirate-themed restaurant that hosts live shows, wearing a costume so his mother didn't recognize him at first.

The restaurant hosts live shows at a so-called "dinner theater" within a 250,000-gallon indoor lagoon, with restaurant patrons able to join the cast and crew during the show.

At one point, Ms. Williams was called up to the stage. In a video clip, she can be seen standing next to a man who is kneeling on the floor and dressed as a pirate. The man is also facing the floor with his head down, wearing a big floppy white hat that covers his face.

A host standing next to her asks her to take a box from the man kneeling.

"The pirate behind you will give you your gift," he tells Ms. Williams.

The woman takes the gift and starts speaking to the audience, when the man kneeling suddenly gets up and takes off his hat. Facing a different direction, she doesn't even recognize him at first.

Then, he takes off his hat, looks at her and says "Congratulations." Screaming "Oh, my god," she hugs him tightly.

The mother and son embrace for some time, as she can be heard saying "Oh, my god, are you serious?" and kissing him on the cheek.