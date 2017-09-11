Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Malibu at Pepperdine University home to the University’s annual WAVES OF FLAGS installation that commemorates the lives lost in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.

WAVES OF FLAGS features a 2,977 full size flags; 2,887 American flags for each American life lost and 90 various international flags representing the home countries of those from abroad who died in the 9/11 attacks.

The installation became a University tradition in 2008 when the Pepperdine College Republicans, inspired by a similar display, wanted to bring the tribute to the University. Now in its tenth year, WAVES OF FLAGS has become a significant service project for the Pepperdine community.

In addition to the Waves of Flags installation, the University is the permanent home of HEROES GARDEN, a public space for visitors to reflect and honor all those who live heroic lives, including Pepperdine alumnus Thomas E. Burnett, Jr. (MBA ‘95), a passenger on United Flight 93 whose life was cut short in the 9/11 attacks.

The garden's plaque reads: "Dedicated to freedom's heroes of September 11, 2001, and the passengers of United Airlines Flight 93, among them Pepperdine alumnus Thomas E. Burnett, Jr., who sacrificed their lives to overcome terrorists’ intent on destroying American lives and landmarks in our nation's capital. We shall never forget."

WAVES OF FLAGS is open to the public for viewing and visitation at the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Malibu Canyon Road now until the evening of Monday, September 25, 2017.

Pepperdine University

24255 Pacific Coast Highway

Malibu, CA 90263

(310) 506 4000

