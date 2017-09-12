Deputy Injured in Lynwood Pursuit Released From Hospital; Lexus Driver Still at Large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Los Angeles County deputy who was injured during a pursuit in Lynwood Monday night has been released from the hospital, authorities said Tuesday.

The deputy was in pursuit of a man spotted driving a Lexus erratically on Long Beach Boulevard in the city of Compton sometime after 9 p.m., Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department Deputy Piwari said.

About three minutes into the pursuit, the deputy’s vehicle and an SUV collided near the intersection of Palm Avenue and Bullis Road in Lynwood, Piwari said.

The deputy was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

Authorities found the Lexus a short time after the crash in the 3900 block of Palm Avenue, but the driver had fled the area on foot, Piwari said.

A perimeter was set up as authorities searched for the man by ground and air, but he was not found.

The Lexus was not stolen but has changed ownership multiple times, making it difficult for investigators to determine who it is they are searching for, Piwari said.

Authorities are looking at surveillance images in hopes of identifying the man who fled the Lexus.

There was no immediate word on whether the driver of the SUV would face charges for not yielding to the deputy’s patrol vehicle before they collided.