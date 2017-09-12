Eric Trump’s Wife Gives Birth to Couple’s First Child; Baby Is President Trump’s Ninth Grandchild

President Donald Trump is a grandfather for the ninth time: son Eric, 33, and wife Lara, 34, welcomed their first child, Eric “Luke” Trump on Tuesday.

“.@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric ‘Luke’ Trump at 8:50 this morning,” the new father tweeted.

Luke Trump joins the President’s brood of grandchildren, which includes son Donald Trump Jr.’s five children with wife, Vanessa, and Ivanka Trump’s three children with her husband, Jared Kushner.

Just one week ago, Lara Trump was still hitting the gym.

“Hoping the workout inspires this baby to make an appearance!!” she posted alongside a video of her workout.

The North Carolina-born Lara Trump, a former producer at “Inside Edition,” was a frequent presence on the campaign trail. Following maternity leave, Trump will resume her work at the Trump campaign’s digital vendor, Giles-Parscale, as a senior consultant.

Along with her husband, she is involved in strategy for the midterm election and the 2020 campaign more broadly, meeting with Republican National Committee leadership in May and giving a pep talk to RNC staffers over the summer.

Baby Luke Trump joins the family’s multiple rescue dogs.

.@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric "Luke" Trump at 8:50 this morning. pic.twitter.com/b8zRSktcd8 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 12, 2017