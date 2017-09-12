L.A. County Passes 1-Year Travel Restriction to 9 Anti-DACA States for County Employees, Among Other Measures

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved several motions Tuesday aimed at countering the Trump administration’s decision last week to end an Obama-era program that granted young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children a temporary reprieve from deportation.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, will end in six months unless Congress takes legislative action.

The primary motion considered Tuesday, introduced by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, directed county officials to send a letter to Congress and President Trump denouncing the rescission of DACA, as well as a letter to Gov. Jerry Brown and state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra urging legal action to protect California’s DACA recipients.

The motion also put in place a one-year travel restriction for county employees on official business to the nine states that threatened legal action if the Trump administration did not end DACA: Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas and West Virginia. It includes exceptions, however, for travel related to emergency response and assistance, child protection and public safety.

