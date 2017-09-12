Los Angeles Saw a Drop in Homicides This Summer, Falling to Levels Seen in 1966: LAPD

Two years ago, a particularly brutal August — the deadliest the city had seen in years — alarmed Los Angeles police.

Hoping to slow the bloodshed, top officials at the Los Angeles Police Department retooled their crime-fighting strategies. They sent extra officers to the neighborhoods hit hardest, looking for guns and focusing on gang-inspired violence.

This summer, those changes finally paid off, Chief Charlie Beck said Tuesday.

L.A. saw a total of 59 homicides in June, July and August, Beck said — far lower than the number of killings typical for the three-month period. Other than 2014, when the city also recorded 59 homicides, it was the fewest killings in a single summer since 1966.

