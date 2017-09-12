Dodgers vs. Giants: KTLA Coverage Starts at 6, ‘The Flash,’ ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ to air Saturday at 8 p.m.

Parents Die Trying to Save Son Who Fell Into Volcanic Crater in Italy; Boy Also Dead

Posted 12:36 PM, September 12, 2017, by , Updated at 12:44PM, September 12, 2017

An 11-year-old boy died after he fell into a volcanic crater in Italy and his parents also died when they tried to help him, police said.

Emergency crews stand on the site where three family members died when they fell into a volcanic crater near Naples, Italy. (Credit: Associated Press via CNN Wire)

The incident happened Tuesday at the Solfatara Crater in Pozzuoli, a popular tourist attraction near Naples.

Naples police told CNN the family of four was visiting from Turin, and the 11-year-old boy wandered into an area that is off-limits to visitors.

The Solfatara, a dormant volcano, emits sulfurous fumes. The area around it is known for a type of quicksand, which makes the ground unstable.

It’s not known if the boy lost consciousness because of the fumes or if the quicksand pulled him in. But when his parents tried to rush to his rescue, they too were were sucked in, police said.

Another child, 7, survived.

“I’ve been here for 40 years and such an accident has never happened,” Armando Guerriero, owner of a bar located near the entrance to the volcano, told the ANSA news agency.