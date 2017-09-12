‘Person of Interest’ Sought After Woman Found Dead in Whittier: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police on Tuesday are looking for a man who is considered a "person of interest" in the "suspicious" death investigation of a woman.

The woman was found unresponsive after officers were dispatched to a "man down" call in the 11700 block of Floral Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a post on the Whittier Police Department's Facebook page.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, the post stated.

Authorities have not released a cause of death, saying only it is being investigated as suspicious.

The woman has also yet to be identified.

As detectives investigated the death, police announced they have identified 56-year-old Rafael Castillo as a person of interest in the case.

His relationship to the victim was not immediately known.

Castillo is described by police as Hispanic, 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a 1998 Nissan Altima with license plate No. 6XEW444.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Whittier police's Investigation Bureau at 562 567-9283 or Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.