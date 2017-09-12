Photo Released of Man Sought in Stabbing Death of Underage Boy in Lynwood

Los Angeles County detectives are on the search for a 23-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing an underage boy in Lynwood and released a photo of the man on Tuesday.

The killing happened on Monday in the 11900 block of Long Beach Boulevard at about 4 p.m., the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. The identity of the man being sought is unknown, but officials have described him as a Hispanic man around 25- to 40-years-old who has a thin build and multiple tattoos and was seen riding a bicycle.

The victim has only been described as “a male Hispanic juvenile,” and authorities have not released any other details about him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Quintero or Detective Austin at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be sent to 800-222-8477.