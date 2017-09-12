Pregnant Maryland Mother Delivers Baby 7 Weeks Early After Being Set on Fire, Allegedly by Boyfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man is accused of setting his girlfriend on fire in Capitol Heights, Maryland, during a domestic dispute on Friday, allegedly because he was upset over her pregnancy, according to reports.

Laquinn Phillips, 34, is charged attempted first and second-degree murder, arson, assault and several additional charges related to the incident, Washington D.C. television station WJLA reported.

Authorities believe Phillips set 30-year-old Andrea Grinage on fire during a domestic incident.

After being critically burned, the woman identified her attacker as her boyfriend, and told police he was possibly headed to Washington D.C. to her family members, according to television station WUSA in Washington D.C.

“She was very brave,” Jennifer Donelan, a spokeswoman for Prince George’s County Police Department told WUSA. “We want her family to know how brave she was suffering as badly as she was, critically burned, worried about her unborn child, dealing with those injuries and was able to share that information with us so that we could get moving with our investigation and locate this person."

The victim suffered burns over 90 percent of her body, according to a GoFundMe page.

Grinage, who was pregnant when she was set on fire, gave birth to a baby girl seven weeks early; the woman and the infant are both in critical condition, WJLA reported.

The victim also has two sons, ages 15 and 8, according to the fundraising page.

After speaking with authorities, Phillips agreed to turn himself in.

Grinage's father told WJLA that Phillips set his daughter on fire because he was angry she was pregnant.

"It all stems from him not wanting to take responsibility of him being a newborn dad,” Arthur Grinage said in an interview. “He didn’t want that. And once a baby is conceived it’s too late for all that. You either step up and be a dad or you walk away.”