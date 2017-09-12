Steve Bannon to Speak at ‘Free Speech Week’ Event at UC Berkeley

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is scheduled to come to UC Berkeley later this month as part of a four-day event organized by his former Breitbart employee and conservative firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos.

The event is titled “Berkeley Free Speech Week” and is set to begin Sept. 24, the latest in a series of planned speaking engagements by notable conservatives in the liberal enclave. Bannon “will deliver short remarks” on the final day of the event, according to a news release announcing the engagement.

Over the last year, some of these speaking commitments have been canceled or ended in violent clashes.

Bannon returned as the chairman of the far-right Breitbart website last month after serving as President Trump’s chief strategist. When Trump’s campaign was at it lowest point during the summer of 2016, Bannon was brought in to steer the ship, and his large influence on the president and his agenda was perhaps best reflected in a Time magazine cover from earlier this year with the headline “The Great Manipulator.”

