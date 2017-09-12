The Alzheimer’s Solution Prevents Symptons of Cognitive Decline With Dr. Dean and Ayesha Sherazi

Award Winning Neurologists Dean and Ayesha Sherzai joined us live to talk about their new book “The Alzheimer’s Solution – A breakthrough program to PREVENT AND REVERSE The Symptoms of Cognitive Decline at Every Age” In the first book presenting the only scientifically proven solution to the international epidemic of Alzheimer’s Disease, Drs. Dean and Ayesha Sherazi reveal that Alzheimer’s Disease is 90% preventable through the choices we make every day. Offering practical strategies rooted in the most recent science and proven effect in thousands of patients, this book shares surprise findings and lifestyle interventions for preventing ad reversing Alzheimer’s and other cognitive diseases. For more information on Drs. Dean and Ayesha Sherzai and to purchase a copy of the book, click HERE.
