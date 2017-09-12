Thunderstorms Halt Operations at San Francisco International Airport, Delay Giants-Dodgers Game

Thunderstorms brought dramatic lightning strikes to the Bay Area on Monday night, briefly halting operations at San Francisco International Airport, delaying the Giants-Dodgers game and causing power outages throughout the city.

Social media lit up with stunning videos and photos showing lightning striking near the airport and AT&T Park, where spectators had gathered for the game.

“We don’t typically have lightning outbreaks or lightning events in the Bay Area,” said Charles Bell, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “So any time we have them it definitely gets everybody’s attention.”

About 1,100 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes were reported across the Bay Area, with most of the activity occurring after 6 p.m. and over the water.

