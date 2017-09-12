Two Fatal Hit-and-Run Suspects Who Hit the Same Bicyclist in Van Nuys Are Arrested

A woman who fatally hit a bicyclist in Van Nuys and fled the scene has been arrested just five days after a man who hit the same person and also fled was arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department announced on Tuesday.

The two separate hit-and-run crashes resulted in the bicyclist losing her life and both happened on September 6, LAPD officials said.

That day, a silver 2015 Toyota Camry was being driven down Stagg Street when the driver took a right turn and collided with a bicyclist riding down Sepulveda Boulevard, LAPD said. The driver did not stop, or identify his or herself or try to help the victim, officials said.

The bicyclist was lying on the ground after being hit, and that’s when another vehicle hit her and also didn’t stop or try to help her, officials said. The second vehicle was a 2011 gold Mitsubishi 4-door vehicle.

Some other people flagged down a police officer near the scene, and the officer called an ambulance, officials said.

The victim’s identity has not been released as authorities still need to contact her next-of-kin.

Just a day after the two crashes, the driver of the Toyota was arrested on charges of felony hit-and-run, officials said. He has been identified by LAPD as Erik Limon, 24, of Van Nuys.

On Tuesday, the second driver — 34-year-old Jenevieve B. Hegedus of Valley Village — was found and arrested on charges of felony hit-and-run, officials said.

Anyone with information about these two collisions is urged to contact Valley Traffic Detective III W. Bustos at 818-644-8021 or Detective Daniel Menesez at 818-644-8028.